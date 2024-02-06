Additional coronavirus deaths, cases reported

Several counties in the region reported additional COVID-19 cases, along with two deaths, Sunday.
Southern Seven Health Department, which covers counties in southern Illinois, reported two additional deaths attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. Both deaths were in Union County, which has a total of 139 virus cases. Five county residents have died because of the disease.
Cape Girardeau County virus cases now total 59.
Scott County’s patient count grew to 93, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Eight county residents have died from COVID-19.
State officials reported one additional case in Stoddard County, Missouri, bringing the total cases in the county to 70.
No new cases were reported in Perry (49) or Bollinger (6) counties in Missouri or Alexander County, Illinois (8).
