Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a Jackson man on suspicion of statutory sodomy and child-molestation and a Jackson woman on suspicion of child abuse or neglect, according to a news release.

Devin M. Biri, 28, originally was charged with abuse or neglect of a child in December. Biri was supposed to be watching a 1-year-old child when the child suffered a skull fracture and other injuries, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Aaron Harris. The injuries were consistent with an abused child, according to hospital staff at the time.

Biri posted bond on that charge Jan. 11.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged Biri with first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation.

A 7-year-old victim said in a forensic interview at Beacon Health Center on Jan. 19 her relative, Biri, touched her inappropriately in November, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by sheriff’s detective Jaime Holloway.

During a forensic interview at Beacon Health Center on Jan. 6, a 9-year-old victim said Biri made her perform oral sex on him and he touched her inappropriately according to a separate probable-cause statement filed by Holloway.

The victim said Biri abused her multiple times between the ages of 7 and 9 years old, but the statement does not specify the most recent instance of abuse, Holloway wrote.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ashley Ann Hudson, 28, with child neglect because she left a 19-month-old child in the care of a dangerous person, according to the warrant.