All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 7, 2023

Additional Cape operating, capital funds appropriated

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to amend the city's fiscal year budget in several ways at their meeting Monday, Nov. 6. They unanimously voted to appropriate funds for various operating and capital expenditures: n General Fund — $25,376 for the training cost of three paramedic firefighters, $16,400 for the cost of 22 firefighter physicals, $61,820 for grant-funded training and other grant-funded expenditures for the Fire Department, $42,490 for grant-funded expenditures for the Fire Department related to equipment purchases;. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to amend the city's fiscal year budget in several ways at their meeting Monday, Nov. 6.

They unanimously voted to appropriate funds for various operating and capital expenditures:

  • General Fund — $25,376 for the training cost of three paramedic firefighters, $16,400 for the cost of 22 firefighter physicals, $61,820 for grant-funded training and other grant-funded expenditures for the Fire Department, $42,490 for grant-funded expenditures for the Fire Department related to equipment purchases;
  • Airport Fund — $176,120 for repairs to the airport terminal roof. This expenditure is covered by insurance proceeds;
  • Public Works (solid waste) — $65,650 for unbudgeted annual lease of backhoe and high-lift equipment;
  • Internal Service (fleet management) — $62,329 to replace IHC7400 plow and spreader for Street Department, $94,337 to replace Fire Department command vehicle and $48,285 to replace Fire Department chief command vehicle. All equipment is funded by the city's Equipment Replacement Program;
  • Casino Revenue (unallocated funds) — $109,087 for restoration of the Ivers Square Fountain, $55,157 for replacement of tow vehicle for the Fire Department and $88,000 for replacement of three police cars.

Council members held two public hearings and read for the first time ordinances related to rezoning property at 406 Bertling St. from R-1 to R-3 (single-family residential to high-density single-family residential) and at the southeast and southwest corners of Route K and Notre Dame Drive from R-1 to C-2 (single-family suburban residential to highway commercial). Council members Mark Bliss and Dan Presson voted against the Bertling Street rezoning.

In new business, council members read for the first time ordinances to authorize the city manager to execute a maintenance agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for intersection improvements at Highway 74/Shawnee Parkway and Minnesota Avenue, and accept a permanent water line easement from the board of governors at Southeast Missouri State University for property at 400 Houck Place.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The group approved en masse several items on the consent agenda:

  • amending the city's Central Business District to add "vehicle fueling, service or repair facilities, excluding body or paint shops" to the special-uses list;
  • amending the city's temporary uses process to establish "mobile outdoor recreation facilities", such as inflatable play structures and other movable structures or equipment rented for outdoor recreation activities, as a category;
  • amending video service providers franchise fees to not exceed — current, 5%; Aug. 28, 2024, 4%; Aug. 28, 2025, 3.5%; Aug. 28, 2026, 3%; and Aug. 28, 2027 and thereafter, 2.5%;
  • accepting a permanent utility easement from Six-Thirty Inc. for property at 2078 Southern Expressway;
  • authorizing the city manager to execute a release of lien for property at 241 O'Connell Drive, under the Neighborhood Stabilization Grant Program;
  • acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property at 3101 County Road 620. The council set a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation for Monday, Dec. 18.
  • accepting improvements and authorizing final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project.

Council members appointed five members for initial terms to the RCC Community Improvement District board of directors. This group will oversee the CID associated with redevelopment of West Park Mall. Those appointed were Eric Williams, two years; Wyky Jean, two years; Christopher Martin, two years; Lucas Haley, four years; and Michael Williams, four years. Council member Tameka Randle voted against the appointments. Council member Robbie Guard abstained from the vote because of a financial conflict of interest.

The group reappointed Nick Martin and Frank "Trae" Bertrand to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, presented information about a collaborative effort to provide cold-weather sheltering in the city. In partnership with Salvation Army, Community Partnership and First Call for Help, the program would shelter people at the Salvation Army and in local hotel rooms during specific weather conditions. Shelton asked the council to provide $10,000 in funding for the program, expected to cost about $45,000 overall. Council members took no action on the request, noting it was not a formal agenda item.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy