Additional Cape operating, capital funds appropriated

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to amend the city's fiscal year budget in several ways at their meeting Monday, Nov. 6.
They unanimously voted to appropriate funds for various operating and capital expenditures:
Council members held two public hearings and read for the first time ordinances related to rezoning property at 406 Bertling St. from R-1 to R-3 (single-family residential to high-density single-family residential) and at the southeast and southwest corners of Route K and Notre Dame Drive from R-1 to C-2 (single-family suburban residential to highway commercial). Council members Mark Bliss and Dan Presson voted against the Bertling Street rezoning.
In new business, council members read for the first time ordinances to authorize the city manager to execute a maintenance agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for intersection improvements at Highway 74/Shawnee Parkway and Minnesota Avenue, and accept a permanent water line easement from the board of governors at Southeast Missouri State University for property at 400 Houck Place.
The group approved en masse several items on the consent agenda:
Council members appointed five members for initial terms to the RCC Community Improvement District board of directors. This group will oversee the CID associated with redevelopment of West Park Mall. Those appointed were Eric Williams, two years; Wyky Jean, two years; Christopher Martin, two years; Lucas Haley, four years; and Michael Williams, four years. Council member Tameka Randle voted against the appointments. Council member Robbie Guard abstained from the vote because of a financial conflict of interest.
The group reappointed Nick Martin and Frank "Trae" Bertrand to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, presented information about a collaborative effort to provide cold-weather sheltering in the city. In partnership with Salvation Army, Community Partnership and First Call for Help, the program would shelter people at the Salvation Army and in local hotel rooms during specific weather conditions. Shelton asked the council to provide $10,000 in funding for the program, expected to cost about $45,000 overall. Council members took no action on the request, noting it was not a formal agenda item.
