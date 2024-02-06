Additional Cape operating, capital funds appropriated

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to amend the city's fiscal year budget in several ways at their meeting Monday, Nov. 6.

They unanimously voted to appropriate funds for various operating and capital expenditures:

General Fund — $25,376 for the training cost of three paramedic firefighters, $16,400 for the cost of 22 firefighter physicals, $61,820 for grant-funded training and other grant-funded expenditures for the Fire Department, $42,490 for grant-funded expenditures for the Fire Department related to equipment purchases;

Airport Fund — $176,120 for repairs to the airport terminal roof. This expenditure is covered by insurance proceeds;

Public Works (solid waste) — $65,650 for unbudgeted annual lease of backhoe and high-lift equipment;

Internal Service (fleet management) — $62,329 to replace IHC7400 plow and spreader for Street Department, $94,337 to replace Fire Department command vehicle and $48,285 to replace Fire Department chief command vehicle. All equipment is funded by the city's Equipment Replacement Program;

Casino Revenue (unallocated funds) — $109,087 for restoration of the Ivers Square Fountain, $55,157 for replacement of tow vehicle for the Fire Department and $88,000 for replacement of three police cars.

Council members held two public hearings and read for the first time ordinances related to rezoning property at 406 Bertling St. from R-1 to R-3 (single-family residential to high-density single-family residential) and at the southeast and southwest corners of Route K and Notre Dame Drive from R-1 to C-2 (single-family suburban residential to highway commercial). Council members Mark Bliss and Dan Presson voted against the Bertling Street rezoning.

In new business, council members read for the first time ordinances to authorize the city manager to execute a maintenance agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for intersection improvements at Highway 74/Shawnee Parkway and Minnesota Avenue, and accept a permanent water line easement from the board of governors at Southeast Missouri State University for property at 400 Houck Place.