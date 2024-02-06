Additional 170,000 COVID vaccine doses coming to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's health department director Thursday announced the state is expected to get coronavirus vaccine doses for about 170,000 additional people this month.

Director Randall Williams said 64,000 Pfizer vaccine doses and an additional 105,000 from Moderna are scheduled to arrive around Dec. 21. The state is expecting an initial 51,000 doses from Pfizer sometime before then.

Missouri is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give the vaccine to health care workers and nursing home staff first.

Veterans homes

The news follows the Wednesday release of an independent review finding Missouri veterans homes didn't take the COVID-19 virus seriously enough, act quickly enough or plan well enough to prevent its spread.

Gov. Mike Parson in October called on the Missouri Veterans Commission to conduct an external review of its handling of the coronavirus following an uptick in cases at homes.

About 342 veterans at state homes have tested positive for the virus as of mid-November, according to the report by St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale. At least 103 have died.

"There's some things in that report that are definitely going to have to be addressed and they're going to have to be explained," Parson told reporters Thursday.

The review found officials did not take aggressive action when the first COVID-19 cases hit veterans homes, and investigators wrote lack of long-term planning demonstrated an "absence of leadership."

"Without an appreciation for the problem or a comprehensive plan in place, the (Missouri Veterans Commission's) response to the outbreak was inadequate," investigators wrote. "In particular, the Homes had significant issues related to testing, cross-contamination, and staffing."