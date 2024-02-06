Around 100 community members and organizations came together with a large network of peers living in recovery in Southeast Missouri to raise substance-abuse awareness during the fifth annual Addictions Recovery Walk.

Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services held the annual awareness walk Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

The group is a not-for-profit "committed to reducing harm and providing evidence-based education, advocacy and direct services to people who use drugs, people with substance abuse disorder and community members," according to group's Facebook page.

This year's theme was "Break the Stigma," because the walk aimed to "unite people from across the region to bring awareness to Southeast Missouri's substance use disorder crisis and provide hope showing the community that recovery is possible," according to the group's Facebook page.

The evening began with a walk from Capaha Park to Houck Stadium and back, where several local resource organizations set-up booths and provided information materials, such as Cape Pride, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri and more.

Jamie Gooch and the Grass Fed Funk perform during the fifth annual Addictions Recovery Walk on Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Recover Out Loud executive director Kristi Booth said the event also aimed to break the stigma behind recovery from addiction, and bridge the gap between the local community and recovery community.