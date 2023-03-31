Emma Weller-Stilson is one of the drama directors at Central, with her main focus being design and technology. Weller-Stilson called the play a fun way to have Halloween in spring, like Christmas in July.

Assistant director Molly Myers said it was really convenient for the new Netflix show "Wednesday" to come out around the same time causing those in the play to be more into the production than they might have been. Bringing in a new generation to know "The Addams Family", Myers said almost all the kids went home and watched the show and were very excited to incorporate in the play the "Wednesday" dance and other newer things for audience members to pick up on.

Rhonda Young, director of the play, said she is so proud of how brave the students were. Some of them had never sung in front of an audience before and others brought in parts of their own personality to the characters to make it stand out.

Each director has her own favorite part of the play, but all agreed to the music being the top part, with different songs and dances. Young said she thinks this play may have more singing and dancing than others they have done. It also is a more inclusive play with most of the characters being in multiple scenes and acts.

"They caught on to the dance moves so quickly, and these are high school boys. They don't do that fancy choreographed stuff, and they caught on. The girls caught on, I mean, I was so impressed with how they picked that up. You know, because working with the group and coordinating moves with the group isn't always very easy," Young said.

All three directors said they were fortunate to have the students pick up leadership roles to help carry the weight of the production.