Ad hoc group pushes two-pool plan for Cape, no more 'bubble'

The Cape Girardeau City Council and the local school board should construct a leisure pool on the Jefferson Elementary School campus and renovate the 50-meter Central Municipal Pool as a competitive swimming venue, an ad hoc advisory committee concluded Thursday.

The move would mean an end to the inflatable “bubble” structure at the Central pool, which has been a fixture for decades and led to concerns about poor air quality in the facility.

Committee members last month abandoned the idea of constructing a single indoor aquatic center at Jefferson — which would have both a leisure pool and a competitive pool — because it would be too costly.

The city has committed $6 million to the project as part of a voter-approved parks and stormwater tax; the Cape Girardeau School District has earmarked $4 million for the project as part of a voter-approved bond issue.

Consultant George Deines said the two pool projects could cost $11.8 million: $7.6 million to renovate the Central Municipal Pool and $4.2 million to build the new leisure pool.

Scaling back the projects, however, could bring them within the $10 million budget, he told the committee.

“Ten million dollars, I would say, is a tight budget,” he told the group.

Not renovating the Central pool bathhouse and reducing the size of the leisure pool from 4,000 square feet to 3,000 square feet could bring costs down, Deines said.

With a $10 million budget, ad hoc group members advised no more than $6 million should be spent to renovate Central Municipal Pool, and no more than $4 million should be spent on the leisure pool facility.

Plans call for both pools to be enclosed in permanent, tensioned fabric structures, which Deines described as Sprung structures, a reference to a company that makes them.

Deines, with the consulting group Counsilman-Hunsaker, previously described a Sprung structure as “more of a tent type facility.”

Committee members at one time considered buying a new air-inflated “bubble” to cover the Central pool during winter months, replacing the existing bubble.