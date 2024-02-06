Ad hoc committee set to begin aquatic center planning June 5

A 21-member ad hoc committee will meet June 5 to begin detailing plans for a new indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau.

The committee will meet as needed over the next several months, with a goal of completing its research by this fall, said former Mayor Jay Knudtson, who will serve on the committee.

Former Mayor Harry Rediger also will serve as a member. Cape Girardeau School Board president Jeff Glenn will chair the group, according to a news release.

Committee members also include Cape Girardeau City Councilwoman Stacy Kinder, representatives of the parks and recreation department, swimming clubs and the two local hospitals, athletic directors from area high schools and Southeast Missouri State University, and members of the community including residents of Cape Girardeau’s south-side neighborhood.

Knudtson said Friday the committee was organized to include all the stakeholders who have interest in or could have interest in the facility.

The committee’s task is to determine what stakeholders need in a 50-meter pool and “how you get there,” Knudtson said.

Location will not be an issue. That decision already has been made, he said. The Cape Girardeau City Council and the school board have agreed the aquatic center will be built adjacent to Jefferson Elementary School.

The ad hoc committee, which will follow up on the efforts of a previous city-school committee, will make recommendations to the council and school board.

“This committee is not a decision-making body,” Knudtson said. “At the end of the day, this is more information gathering.”

The council and school board will have the final say on the proposed project, he said.

The previous aquatic committee was comprised of six members, representing the city government and the Cape Girardeau School District.