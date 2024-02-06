Actor, singer John Schneider headlines upcoming event at drive-in

He’s been Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” Jonathan Kent on “Smallville,” a musician and an independent filmmaker, and next weekend, John Schneider will be the headliner at Rock ’N’ Roll Drive-In in Blomeyer.

Schneider’s event will include both a concert and a movie Sunday, said Sarah Estes, executive marketing director for the drive in.

It’s a different kind of event, and one that caps off a weekend of concerts, featuring country music singer Maggie Rose on Halloween Night.

Ever since the drive-in opened earlier this month, Estes said, people have been asking about when concerts will begin.

Halloween, it turns out.

“We want a variety of artists here, and we’re trying to make that happen,” Estes said.

Schneider said he’s glad to be talking about drive-ins again.

“I think the resurgence and new popularity of this wonderful way to watch movies, now with concerts and other events, I think the younger generation will love it,” he said by phone Friday.

“I know people who make movies and who do music, but I don’t know anybody other than my wife and I who do both,” Schneider said of partner Alicia Allain.

This is the first event like this Schneider and Allain are doing, he said.