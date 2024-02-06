Actor Alan Cumming asks Missouri facility to give up chimp

ST. LOUIS -- Actor Alan Cumming is worried about an old co-star -- a chimpanzee named Tonka -- and he's asking a Missouri facility housing the animal to move Tonka and other chimps to an accredited sanctuary.

Cumming, 52, is a British-born actor who won a Tony Award for "Cabaret" in 1998 and earned three Emmy nominations for his role in the CBS television drama, "The Good Wife." In 1997, he starred in the movie "Buddy" alongside Tonka.

In a letter to the Missouri Primate Foundation, Cumming said he believed Tonka was sent to a California sanctuary after filming but recently learned the chimp was at the not-for-profit's facility in Festus, south of St. Louis.

Cumming alleged Tonka is housed in a cage without "meaningful outdoor access" or the ability to form relationships with other chimps.

The foundation said Monday it hadn't received the letter, which was dated Thursday and publicly released Monday by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.