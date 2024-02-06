ACLU sues Joplin over panhandling ordinance

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing Joplin of having a panhandling ordinance that interferes with free speech.

The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit against Joplin on Thursday on behalf of Christopher Snyder, a homeless man, the Joplin Globe reported.

Snyder and his wife became homeless in 2016 after he lost his job, according to the lawsuit. The couple lived in a car and met basic living needs by asking strangers for donations, the ACLU said.

The Joplin City Council approved an ordinance change in February prohibiting panhandling within 150 feet of intersections on busy streets.