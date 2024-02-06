ACLU sues amid Missouri GOP spat over abortion measure cost

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri ACLU on Thursday sued statewide officials for stonewalling a constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights as the attorney general pushes for a price tag on the proposal that is 1 million times higher than what the state auditor has estimated.

At issue is a power struggle between two Republican statewide officials -- Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick -- that has delayed supporters from collecting required voter signatures on the ballot measure.

The proposed constitutional amendment would protect abortion rights and pregnant women, as well as access to birth control. Currently, most abortions are outlawed in the state. There are exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for cases of rape or incest.

Because Bailey, a gubernatorial appointee who took office in January, disagrees with Fitzpatrick's cost estimate and won't give what has traditionally been considered perfunctory approval, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said he also can't give petitioners the administrative approval to begin gathering signatures, according to the lawsuit.

Supporters need signatures from 8% of voters in six of the state's eight congressional districts in order to get the abortion-rights measure on the 2024 ballot.

The ACLU in response sued all three Republican officials on behalf of petitioners, asking a Cole County judge to rule Bailey's actions unconstitutional.

"The unilateral actions of the unelected Attorney General to hold hostage the people's constitutional right to the initiative process is an attempt to subvert direct democracy to prevent Missourians from voting on the fundamental right to reproductive freedom," Tony Rothert, director of Integrated Advocacy at the ACLU of Missouri, said in a statement.