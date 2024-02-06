ACLU, Missouri library groups sue over new school book law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and two state library associations are suing over a new state law banning sexually explicit material from schools, saying it violates the rights of librarians and students.

The lawsuit filed Thursday contends the Republican-backed law, which took effect in August, has caused Missouri school districts to remove hundreds of books from their shelves.

The ACLU, the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association are asking the Circuit Court in Kansas City to find the law unconstitutional or clarify how and when it applies.

The law was passed as challenges to the content of library books — both in schools and public libraries — have increased across the country over the last two years.

Missouri's Republican secretary of state, Jay Ashcroft, has proposed a rule that would block public funding for libraries that make "inappropriate" books available to minors. The proposal has been widely condemned by librarians and free speech advocates.

In the latest lawsuit, the ACLU sued Jean Peters Baker in her role as the Jackson County prosecutor and on behalf of all county prosecutors in Missouri.

Michael Mansur, a spokesman for Baker's office, said Friday that they had not seen the lawsuit and couldn't comment.

Librarians and other school officials face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy, which makes it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material. Exceptions are provided for works of art, science classes and other educational courses.