All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 9, 2017

Accused Sheriff Hutcheson only 'doing admin stuff' after license suspended

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson handled only administrative duties Friday after his peace-officer license was suspended Thursday night, police said. All duties dealing with criminal matters were being handled by the department’s chief deputy Branden Caid, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Barry Morgan said Friday afternoon in a telephone interview...

Tyler Graef
Cory Hutcheson
Cory Hutcheson

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson handled only administrative duties Friday after his peace-officer license was suspended Thursday night, police said.

All duties dealing with criminal matters were being handled by the department’s chief deputy Branden Caid, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Barry Morgan said Friday afternoon in a telephone interview.

“Cory Hutcheson,” Morgan said when asked who was serving as sheriff.

“He is still serving as sheriff in an administrative role,” he said. “Nothing criminal. He’s just doing admin stuff.”

Missouri Department of Public Safety director Drew Juden suspended Hutcheson’s license after the Missouri Attorney General’s Office charged the sheriff with 18 criminal offenses, DPS communications director Mike O’Connell said.

“Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson does not have a valid license,” O’Connell said in an email Thursday night. “By state law the DPS director can suspend a peace officer license if a person is under felony charges.”

Half of Hutcheson’s charges are felonies and most date back to 2014, when he was a sheriff’s deputy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He is alleged to have handcuffed an elderly woman with whom his sister-in-law had a dispute roughly two weeks ago, using such force the woman suffered a heart attack, according to charging documents filed in the case.

He also is alleged to have fraudulently used department technology in 2014 to track the locations of cellphones belonging to five Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, then-Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore and Circuit Judge David Dolan, according to charging documents filed in the case.

Morgan told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday that Hutcheson denies the charges and that Hutcheson’s attorney has advised him not to comment further.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

200 W. Commercial St., Charleston, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy