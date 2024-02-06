ST. LOUIS -- A self-described advocate for police accountability is suing St. Louis for the release of police stop records he believes could prove certain officers target black motorists but he says the police department has refused to supply.

Black drivers in Missouri are 91% more likely than white motorists to be pulled over by police, according to a report released by Missouri's attorney general this year. But the annual vehicle stops report does not include data on specific officers.

Activist Phillip Weeks, who runs the Grassroots Accountability Movement website, filed an open-records request with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in early July seeking specific officers' traffic stop records to reveal whether some indulge in racial profiling. But he has received no information and has been met with repeated roadblocks.

"The people of Missouri have a right to know whether law enforcement officers are using traffic stops as a means to harass or target minority drivers," Weeks said in a statement.

The MacArthur Justice Center filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Weeks, hoping that a judge would force the city to turn over records.

St. Louis City Counselor Julian Bush on Thursday said police deny the existence of the documents that Weeks requested.