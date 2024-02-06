Accidents in Jackson injure two people

Two people were injured in two traffic accidents in Jackson, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A passenger was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of highways 34 and 72.

Brenna Foster, 16, of Cape Girardeau suffered minor injuries, the patrol said. She was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

Foster was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Keen Hernandez, 19, of Sedgewickville, Missouri.