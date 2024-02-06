Accidents in Jackson injure two people

Two people were injured in two traffic accidents in Jackson, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
A passenger was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of highways 34 and 72.
Brenna Foster, 16, of Cape Girardeau suffered minor injuries, the patrol said. She was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.
Foster was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Keen Hernandez, 19, of Sedgewickville, Missouri.
According to the patrol, a northbound pickup truck driven by Scotty Stovall, 25, of Jackson was making a left turn when the accident occurred. The pickup was struck in the side by Hernandez’s car, the patrol said.
A motorist was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 5:10 a.m. Friday, according to the patrol.
The accident occurred on northbound Interstate 55 at the 105 mile marker in Jackson.
Dylan Sides, 19, of Jackson suffered minor injuries when the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.
Sides was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, the patrol said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.