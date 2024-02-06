Accident takes life of toddler in Dunklin County

An accident Saturday, April 8, claimed the life of a toddler.
According to the state Highway Patrol, a 3-year-old boy was struck and killed on Route AC, west of Cardwell, Missouri, when a pickup truck made a right turn and struck him.
The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. The toddler was from Beach Grove, Arkansas.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.