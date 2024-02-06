Access to abortion services expands in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Access to abortion clinics in Missouri is expanding at a time when state leaders have passed legislation tightening abortion regulations.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains received a license and has begun booking appointments for nonsurgical abortions at its Kansas City clinic, with consultations expected to begin Sept. 18.

The organization also is expected to receive a license for surgical and medication abortions at its Columbia clinic in the next few days, said Sara O'Connor, spokeswoman for The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

License applications for clinics in Springfield and Joplin are undergoing normal review at the department, O'Connor said.

Only a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis currently offers abortion services in Missouri.

"We are thrilled to announce that Missouri women can now access safe and legal abortion services at our midtown (Kansas City) health center," said Aaron Samulcek, interim president and CEO of the local Planned Parenthood chapter.