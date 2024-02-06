Abused dog Pepper adopted by family

"She was just skin and bones," Salter said. "Her back legs were zip-tied, and those had cut into her legs pretty deeply. She had lost the use of her back legs. I've seen a lot of bad things over the years, and I didn't think people could surprise me at the things they would do, but this was pretty shocking."

Salter said Pepper began to recover almost immediately, getting back to a healthy weight. She said it took Pepper a little while to learn to walk again, but her spirit was strong, and she recovered very well.

She said Pepper was placed with a foster family for 10 months before they felt she was ready to be adopted.

"She is just an amazing dog," Salter said. "She has every reason to never trust humans again, but she hasn't held a grudge and loves everybody, and is very deserving of the good home that she got."

Jennings said Pepper settled into her new home right away.

"The first night she was there, she acted like she lived there her whole life," Jennings said. "She likes to go on walks, and we live out in the country, so we walk around the pond, and she's just enjoying country life. For what she's been through, she's a pretty incredible dog."

Authorities charged Breawna Austin with felony animal abuse in the case. She pleaded guilty in January in Cape Girardeau District Court and was sentenced to three years in prison, but Judge Benjamin Lewis suspended the sentence. She is on five years' supervised probation with the state.