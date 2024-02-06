All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJuly 21, 2021
Abuse claims against Mo. reform school settled
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four civil lawsuits alleging sexual and physical assault by the owners of a Southwest Missouri reform school have been settled. An attorney for four former Circle of Hope Girls Ranch students, identified only as Jane Does, told The Kansas City Star the settlement amounts are confidential...
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four civil lawsuits alleging sexual and physical assault by the owners of a Southwest Missouri reform school have been settled.

An attorney for four former Circle of Hope Girls Ranch students, identified only as Jane Does, told The Kansas City Star the settlement amounts are confidential.

The four former students sued the school's owners shortly after two dozen girls were removed from the Humansville-area school last year during an investigation into the abuse allegations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The owners, Boyd and Stephanie Householder, together face more than 100 criminal charges, including statutory rape, sodomy, physical abuse and neglect.

Boyd Householder faces 80 charges, including statutory rape and statutory sodomy. His wife has been charged with 22 counts, most involving abuse or neglect of a child. They both pleaded not guilty in March.

The plaintiffs in the civil suits allege they were raped, thrown against walls, forced to eat until they vomited and starved by the Householders.

A Missouri law dating to 1982 exempted religious residential care facilities from state licensure requirements. Republican Gov. Mike Parson last week signed a bill into law to regulate the unlicensed schools.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy