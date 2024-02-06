Absentee voting to start for April elections

Absentee voting begins Tuesday, six weeks before election day, in Missouri.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the Show Me State has gone back to the usual rules for voting absentee.
"The at-risk provision for coronavirus, passed as a temporary measure by the Missouri Legislature, expired at the end of 2020," said Summers, clerk since 2007.
Absentee voting may be done at the county election board's main office at 1 Barton Square, third floor, in Jackson or at the satellite office, 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau, from Feb. 23 to April 5.
A voter may request an absentee ballot by mail until the second Wednesday prior to the election (before 5 p.m. March 24).
In the City of Jackson, Mayor Dwain Hahs is unopposed as are Ward 1's Wanda Young and Ward 2's David Hitt.
In Ward 3, incumbent Katy Liley is opposed by Matthew Ellison.
In Ward 4, incumbent Tommy Kimbel is opposed by Steven A. Lee.
In Cape Girardeau County, nine candidates seek four-year trustee terms, with three to be elected to the Public Health Center board: incumbents Emily Tuschhoff Collins, Georganne P. Syler and John M. Freeze and challengers J. Michael Davis, Nancy K. Johnson, Eric Becking, Matthew Uchtman, Carol Meza and Gerry Salter.
For a two-year unexpired term, incumbent Diane Howard is challenged by Cassidy M. Klein.
In Perry County, five candidates are on the ballot, with three to be elected for the health department board: Denise Morrison, Carol Unterreiner Moore, Carisa Stark, Alexandria Lueders and Keith A. Carroll.
For the Perry County Memorial Hospital board, three candidates are on the ballot, with one to be elected: William "Bill" Bohnert, Patrick A. Naeger and Sharon K. Unterreiner.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.