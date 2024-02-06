All sections
NewsSeptember 24, 2021

Absentee voting opens in Cape County

The voting process has begun for the Nov. 2 election as absentee votes began to be accepted Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County. Three municipalities are asking residents for a use tax, or a tax on internet sales, made possible by the Missouri Legislature's passage of Wayfair legislation in May...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An absentee voter sign is seen Thursday outside the offices of Cape Girardeau County government at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.
An absentee voter sign is seen Thursday outside the offices of Cape Girardeau County government at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.Jeff Long

The voting process has begun for the Nov. 2 election as absentee votes began to be accepted Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County.

Three municipalities are asking residents for a use tax, or a tax on internet sales, made possible by the Missouri Legislature's passage of Wayfair legislation in May.

Each political subdivision seeks voter permission to levy an online sales tax at the same level as each city's current sales tax.

  • Cape Girardeau: 2.75%
  • Delta: 1.5%
  • Jackson: 2.5%

Purchase

The County Commission voted Thursday to accept a $13,096.73 bid from Roofer's Mart to purchase exterior corrugated metal for two structures for the county's Buildings and Grounds and Parks departments at Cape County Park North. The county will construct the buildings. The funding will come from the county's capital improvements budgetary line item.

