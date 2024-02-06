About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- About 300 small animals were removed from a Kansas City duplex, where they lived in "deplorable" conditions, a city official said Monday.

The lab rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, geckos and other animals that were taken from the home Monday were in cages packed so closely to each other there was little room to move around the house, said John Baccala, a spokesman for the Kansas City Neighborhood and Housing Services.

Two people lived at the duplex, The Kansas City Star reported.