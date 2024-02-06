All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 25, 2022

About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker. The strike is planned to begin Aug. 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois, after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union voted down the contract, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch...

Associated Press
Traffic drives in view of a Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets decorate the hangar doors, on April 23, 2021, in Everett, Washington. Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike in August at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.
Traffic drives in view of a Boeing Co. production plant, where images of jets decorate the hangar doors, on April 23, 2021, in Everett, Washington. Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike in August at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.Elaine Thompson ~ Associated Press, file

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

The strike is planned to begin Aug. 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois, after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union voted down the contract, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of our hardworking members," the union said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Boeing said in a statement that the Arlington, Virginia-based company is disappointed in the vote, but it will now use its "contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the event of a strike."

A Boeing spokesman said the company's contract offer included competitive raises and a generous retirement plan, including Boeing matching employee contributions to their retirement plan up to 10% of their pay.

A worker performs hydraulics testing on a new F/A-18 at Boeing's fighter aircraft production line April 25, 2018, in St. Louis.
A worker performs hydraulics testing on a new F/A-18 at Boeing's fighter aircraft production line April 25, 2018, in St. Louis.Ted Shaffrey ~ Associated Press, file

Boeing is expected to give an update on its finances this week when it releases its next quarterly earnings report Wednesday. Earlier this year, Boeing reported a $1.2 billion loss in the first quarter, but just last week the company announced Delta Air Lines had ordered 100 of its 737 airplanes.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy