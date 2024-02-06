About 200 children get COVID vaccine at Cape Middle School

About 200 doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to children ages 5 to 11 at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School on Thursday during a clinic aided by the Cape Girardeau School District, Broadway Pharmacy, John's Pharmacy and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

"It felt like stepping on a sharp lego," Beau Andrews, 11, said after he received his first dose. He said he thought it would hurt more than it actually did.

Vaccinators were handing out snacks and candy to the children, giving them high- fives and saying encouraging phrases such as, "Good job."

Leona Wissnann, 6, said she is excited to see her grandparents and to not wear a mask. When asked whether the pinch feeling from the vaccination was worth it, she said yes. Her mother, Brooke Jaynes, said she has more peace of mind knowing Leona will be fully vaccinated. She said she won't be worried her daughter might have the coronavirus every time she feels sick.