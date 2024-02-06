All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 19, 2021

About 200 children get COVID vaccine at Cape Middle School

About 200 doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to children ages 5 to 11 at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School on Thursday during a clinic aided by the Cape Girardeau School District, Broadway Pharmacy, John's Pharmacy and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center...

Sarah Yenesel
Beau Andrews, 11, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Thursday at Cape Girardau Central Middle School. "It felt like stepping on a sharp lego," he said afterward.
Beau Andrews, 11, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Thursday at Cape Girardau Central Middle School. "It felt like stepping on a sharp lego," he said afterward.Sarah Yenesel

About 200 doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to children ages 5 to 11 at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School on Thursday during a clinic aided by the Cape Girardeau School District, Broadway Pharmacy, John's Pharmacy and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

"It felt like stepping on a sharp lego," Beau Andrews, 11, said after he received his first dose. He said he thought it would hurt more than it actually did.

Vaccinators were handing out snacks and candy to the children, giving them high- fives and saying encouraging phrases such as, "Good job."

Leona Wissnann, 6, said she is excited to see her grandparents and to not wear a mask. When asked whether the pinch feeling from the vaccination was worth it, she said yes. Her mother, Brooke Jaynes, said she has more peace of mind knowing Leona will be fully vaccinated. She said she won't be worried her daughter might have the coronavirus every time she feels sick.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

John's Pharmacy was one of the first places in the region to receive and distribute vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 when they were approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month.

Jayce Lewis, 7, who was nervous about the needle, talks to John's Pharmacy pharmacist Abe Funk, right, and Broadway Pharmacy employee Julie Schoolfield before receiving his first COVID vaccine dose during a clinic Thursday at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School.
Jayce Lewis, 7, who was nervous about the needle, talks to John's Pharmacy pharmacist Abe Funk, right, and Broadway Pharmacy employee Julie Schoolfield before receiving his first COVID vaccine dose during a clinic Thursday at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School.Sarah Yenesel

Abe Funk, pharmacist from John's Pharmacy, said many parents and children getting vaccinated have told him they are excited to have better peace of mind when spending time with family members during the upcoming holiday season.

According to the Missouri COVID Vaccine Dashboard, 2,011 children ages 5 to 17 in Cape Girardeau County have initiated the vaccine and 1,670 have received two doses.

Cape Girardeau School District communications director, Kristin Tallent, said this is one of multiple clinics to occur at Cape Girardeau schools. She said she hopes to make the school district's clinics accessible and as easy as possible, and she anticipates clinics at the elementary schools soon.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy