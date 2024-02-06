About 100 new coronavirus cases reported

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Friday, though health officials reported about 100 new cases of the disease.
Nearly half of the new cases -- 40 -- came from Cape Girardeau County, which is nearing 3,000 total cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. As of Friday, the county had recorded 2,779 cases of the virus, while 2,227 county residents have recovered from it and 49 have died. Of the cases, 71 were in long-term care facilities, which have seen a total of 262 cases, with 155 recoveries and 36 deaths.
Active cases rose slightly in the county to 500, up 12 from previous reports.
For the week, the county's testing positivity rate was 10.6%, below the state average of 13.7%. The county's rate had been higher than the state average for a number of weeks.
Southeast Missouri State University reported two new cases Friday for a total case count of 348 (318 students and 30 employees). Active cases fell by 10 to 22, and on-campus quarantine/isolation fell by seven to 17.
Scott County reported 11 new cases (1,435 total cases, 1,099 recoveries, 21 deaths).
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County officials reported 16 new cases (1,005 total cases, 811 recoveries, 20 deaths), while Bollinger County reported 15 new cases (630 total cases, 515 recoveries, two deaths).
Perry County (895 total cases, 836 recoveries, nine deaths) had no new information available.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 17 new cases -- 13 in Union County (747 total cases, 491 recoveries, 21 deaths) and four in Alexander County (113 total cases, 67 recoveries, one death).
