About 100 new coronavirus cases reported

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Friday, though health officials reported about 100 new cases of the disease.

Nearly half of the new cases -- 40 -- came from Cape Girardeau County, which is nearing 3,000 total cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. As of Friday, the county had recorded 2,779 cases of the virus, while 2,227 county residents have recovered from it and 49 have died. Of the cases, 71 were in long-term care facilities, which have seen a total of 262 cases, with 155 recoveries and 36 deaths.

Active cases rose slightly in the county to 500, up 12 from previous reports.

For the week, the county's testing positivity rate was 10.6%, below the state average of 13.7%. The county's rate had been higher than the state average for a number of weeks.