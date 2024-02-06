Abortion bill could cost Missouri $7B in Medicaid funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr on Thursday called a bill to ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected a priority, but a Democratic leader cautioned enacting it could blow a massive hole in Missouri's budget.

An estimate by legislative researchers puts the bill's price tag at anywhere between nothing and the state's yearly share of federal Medicaid funding, which amounts to more than $7 billion.

"The fiscal note is essentially saying that we are very likely to lose our Medicaid reimbursement rates if that bill goes through," Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Thursday.

Republican Rep. Nick Schroer's bill includes an exception for medical emergencies, but not for cases of rape or incest. Department of Social Services officials told legislative researchers not including those exceptions could conflict with federal law and "result in the loss of all federal Medicaid funds," according to the fiscal note.

States are banned from using federal funding to pay for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

Schroer said he needs to do more research on whether his bill would put Missouri out of compliance with federal Medicaid rules and said he's open to talking about adding exemptions to the list.