Abortion among key issues in Missouri 2020 governor's race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri's 2020 governor's race, when voters will decide whether to stick with a Republican who signed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S. or go with the only Democrat who holds statewide office.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who served as lieutenant governor and assumed leadership after Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid scandal in 2018, is heading into the race with good odds over state Auditor Nicole Galloway in the GOP-dominated state.

But the issue of abortion could tighten things after Parson signed a law last year banning most abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest, University of Central Missouri political scientist Robynn Kuhlmann said.

"It's definitely an issue that's going to spur more Democrats out to vote, in particular more women," Kuhlmann said.

Galloway has called the law "outrageous" and cited its severity as a driving factor in her decision to enter the governor's race. The law, which does include exceptions for medical emergencies, is on hold as Parson's administration fights a court battle over its constitutionality.

Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway speaks Jan. 14 in Jefferson City, Missouri. The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, file

University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientist Dave Robertson said Parson's support of the law might turn off some more moderate Republicans and motivate suburban women to turn out in support of Galloway.

Robertson noted GOP donor David Humphreys, a Joplin businessman, dumped money into a failed effort to put the abortion law to a public vote in hopes voters would overturn it.