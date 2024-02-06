Abbey Road Christian Church brings back pastor Rodger Kiepe

Abbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau has welcomed back Rodger Kiepe as interim pastor.
Kiepe is familiar with the area and congregation as he was at Abbey Road from 2004 until 2014 before traveling around the state doing ministry.
He has been in ministry for 45 years and originally started as a bi-vocational minister and thought it was what he would end up doing, but said things have a way of changing.
He said he found his calling to ministry because it is where he finds his purpose.
"It's just the place that I found the greatest satisfaction," Kiepe said. "I've done all kinds of things — I've sold things, insurance, cars, boats, horse trailers and all kinds of things. I've been a meat cutter, working in construction, but the thing that really gives me meaning and purpose is ministry."
Kiepe has been back at Abbey Road since November. Having a congregation of 40 to 50 people each week, he said he hopes to grow the church. He said part of the interim ministry process is to determine the vision and the mission of the church and a goal of this process is to grow. He said as a church, Abbey Road has a lot to offer as being an open and affirming congregation.
"We are a liberal congress congregation, which makes us unique to this area," he said. "It's a very welcoming and loving congregation that I don't think enough people know about."
As an open and affirming congregation, Kiepe said they welcome those who are gay, lesbian and transgender to the church, and affirm they are children of God and they are the way God created them.
Kiepe invites the community to Sunday services as well as to take a walk in the labyrinth that is on the church grounds to get closer to God.
"I feel like I'm home. I was here for so long. It feels like home. It's so good to be back with people who have been through so much within the past and to meet new folks."
For more information about Abbey Road Christian Church, 2411 Abbey Road, visit www.abbeyroadchristianchurch.com.
