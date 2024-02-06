Abbey Road Christian Church brings back pastor Rodger Kiepe

Abbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau has welcomed back Rodger Kiepe as interim pastor.

Kiepe is familiar with the area and congregation as he was at Abbey Road from 2004 until 2014 before traveling around the state doing ministry.

He has been in ministry for 45 years and originally started as a bi-vocational minister and thought it was what he would end up doing, but said things have a way of changing.

He said he found his calling to ministry because it is where he finds his purpose.

"It's just the place that I found the greatest satisfaction," Kiepe said. "I've done all kinds of things — I've sold things, insurance, cars, boats, horse trailers and all kinds of things. I've been a meat cutter, working in construction, but the thing that really gives me meaning and purpose is ministry."