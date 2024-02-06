Abandoned puppies find homes; SEMO Pets holding adoption event

All the neglected puppies abandoned at an area high-traffic intersection in May have been fully rehabilitated and sent to loving homes within only a few weeks of being rescued, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau.

This is one of SEMO Pets's success stories, but Poston added SEMO Pets is currently at maximum capacity and urgently needs adopters.

"We are doing a 'name-your-own-price' adoption event, now through Sunday. We are way, way over capacity with cats and definitely at capacity with dogs," Poston said.

"Now is the time to adopt."

The puppies were discovered abandoned and in poor health during the last week of May.

Seeing the jeopardized puppies, a good Samaritan braved dangerous traffic to bring them to safety. According to a Facebook post by SEMO Pets, "a stream of cars and trucks" were swerving around the frightened animals without stopping or slowing down.

The June 2 post explained the animals were infested with ticks "that ringed their eyes and were clustered on their bellies, in their ears, and even between their toes." According to the post, SEMO Pets's medical team "immediately went to work," removing ticks, treating the animals for internal parasites and providing vaccines, food, water and clean blankets to the frightened pups.