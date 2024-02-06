Abandoned dogs from Turkey find homes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Dog rescue groups in as many as 15 states in the U.S. are trying to find homes for the country of Turkey's street dogs, including a group in St. Louis.

Jan Knoche is the president of Love a Golden Rescue, a St. Louis volunteer organization that rescues golden retrievers.

The group began working two years ago to transport and find new homes for Turkey's street dogs, especially golden retrievers, KSDK-TV reported.

Turkey has many homeless dogs and not enough room in shelters for all of them, partially as a result of people buying puppies and dumping them when they grow up, Knoche said.