Aaron Lewis to headline at Sikeston Rodeo

Aaron Lewis, country solo artist and frontman for rock band Staind, will return to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to perform Thursday, Aug. 6, the rodeo announced in a news release.
Lewis performed at the rodeo in 2015, and, rodeo chairman Travis Deere said, Lewis has had several chart-topping hit songs over the past two decades.
“He was a crowd pleaser when he played at our Rodeo in 2015 and we’re excited to have him take the stage in Sikeston again,” Deere said in the release.
The rodeo’s musical entertainers for the 68th annual rodeo include rapper Nelly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Cody Johnson on Friday, Aug. 7, and Joe Nichols on Saturday, Aug. 8.
For tickets or more information, including a full list of coronavirus precautions in place, visit www.sikestonrodeo.com. Tickets are also available by calling (800) 455-BULL or at the box office at 1220 N. Ingram Road in Sikeston, Missouri.
