AA in Southeast Missouri finds new ways to meet during COVID-19

Editor’s note: The person interviewed for this story about Alcoholics Anonymous asked his name to be withheld.

The requirements of Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order, while obligatory, have nonetheless complicated the lives of many Missourians.

Perhaps no single organization puts such a premium on meeting in person as does Alcoholics Anonymous.

“We very reluctantly gave up on face-to-face, but it is necessary,” said the secretary of AA’s District 7, which covers the counties of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Perry and St. Genevieve.

As many as 60 AA District 7 meetings were being held weekly until the pandemic shut many things down.

“We still need one another, though,” said the official, “and we meet virtually every morning and evening.”

Using the Go-to-Meeting platform, which AA participants may download for free, those in recovery can meet for an interactive time of reflection every morning and evening.

“I lead one (virtual) meeting Monday through Sunday at 7 a.m.,” said the official, who says another seven-day-a-week session is held at 6 p.m., plus a once-a-week opportunity at 1 p.m. Sundays.

Anyone who needs a meeting is invited to download Go-to-Meeting and enter “AAD7” to get connected.

The official admits this arrangement is far from ideal.