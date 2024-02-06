A Whopper of an honor: Local company named top Burger King franchisee

This award was a Whopper.

Cape Girardeau's Drury Management team, which operates 36 Burger Kings in the region, was recognized as the Franchisee of the Year at the Global Burger King Convention last week in Las Vegas.

The management group also was honored separately as the top franchisee in North America.

Competing against 13,000 Burger King Restaurants in 89 countries across the globe, the regional franchisee headquartered in Southeast Missouri took home the top prize.

The winner is chosen via a "Global Franchisee Excellence Program," which is based on a variety of criteria, including guest satisfaction metrics, technology adoption, updated brand image and quantifiable results such as same-store sales growth, according to Joel Neikirk, chief operating officer of Midamerica Hotels Corp./Drury Restaurants.

"This would not be possible without the commitment of our team members that serve our guests and communities we operate in each and every day," said Daniel Drury, president and CEO for Midamerica Hotels Corp./Drury Restaurants in a news release. "Our company's vision is to be the most hospitable company in all we do by serving each guest and team member as they are part of our extended family."

The Midamerica Hotels Corp./Drury Restaurants organization has employed more than 100,000 people since 1972, when the first Burger King opened on Broadway, according to the release.