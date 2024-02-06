A third Trump run — local political leaders weigh in

With the November midterm elections now over, the eyes of the political world are turning to Donald Trump and rumors of a third presidential campaign in 2024.

The leaders of the two major political parties in Cape Girardeau County are weighing in on the possibility of the nation's 45th president making another run for the White House.

Matt Henson

"If (Trump) runs, he'll have an excited core ready for the run," said Matt Henson, chairman of the Cape County Republican Central Committee.

"I typically don't engage in speculative hyperbole [but] often in politics, statements are floated to gauge the market for the purpose of decision-making or posturing. Even if true, many variables and much time exists between [now] and November 2024," he added.

Trump is expected to announce a bid from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15.