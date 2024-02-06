A third man was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in connection with the shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally that killed a woman and injured nearly two dozen others.

Terry Young, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is jailed on $1 million bond and doesn't yet have an attorney. Phone messages left for his family weren't immediately returned.

Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller were also charged with second-degree murder and several weapons counts soon after the Feb. 14 shooting at a parade attended by an estimated 1 million people as Kansas City celebrated the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl win. Two juveniles are also in custody, and three other men face gun-related and resisting arrest charges, accused of illegal purchase of high-powered rifles and guns with extended magazines, including weapons used at the rally.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said the investigation has reached an important milestone.

"Everyone we've identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody," she said in a statement.