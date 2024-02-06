KANSAS CITY -- A 16-year-old boy is facing a new felony charge over the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration that killed one person and wounded almost two dozen others, local juvenile authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities said the teenager was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon in shooting at a person. He was being held since the Feb. 14 mass shooting on a lesser felony charge of resisting arrest. For an adult offender, the new charge would be punishable by between five and 15 years in prison.

Authorities said that a Jackson County Family Court judge will hold a hearing to determine whether the teenager will be tried as an adult.