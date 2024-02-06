A tasty fundraiser

xxxx Kobie Moore of Cape Girardeau, 3, looks toward his great-grandmother Debbie Allen of Cape Girardeau while eating chili during a fundraiser for the Girardot Center for Youth and Families on Wednesday at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. Kris Moore, a chairperson of the Girardot Center's Community Liaison Council, said the council hosted the event as a way to raise money for the boys at the center to help cover expenses such as educational trips and athletic equipment...