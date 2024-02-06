A sparkling old look on Lorimier

It took a little longer than developer Jason Coalter had hoped, but what was once a run-down red brick building on the northeast corner of Lorimier and William streets is now restored and full of functioning apartments.

"It's been a long process, and we slowed down to work on other projects and then we got back on it... but we're very happy with it now that it's done," he said Thursday about the Lorimier Apartments building. "It's something that downtown Cape can really be proud to have in the residential sector."

The building, which has previously housed apartments and dates back to 1925, had been listed on the Historic Preservation Commission's list of Endangered Buildings before Coalter and his business partner, Dustin Richardson, set out to restore it through their company, Centurion Development LLC. Its roughly 8,000 square feet is now divided into one- and two-bedroom apartments. Coalter said three of the 11 apartments already have been leased since the renovations were completed around Dec. 1.

Coalter said it was a priority from the outset to try and keep the building as true to its original character as possible. But rehabbing such an old structure to modern code made that process difficult at times.

"One of the most challenging things was not being able to relocate the staircases," Coalter said. "We had to work around the existing ones. ... I was really happy that working within the guidelines and the scope of the project, we were still able to make the property functional but also really attractive."