News August 23, 2017

A soggy search at the Mississippi River

Tiffany Koerner searches for a good spot to hide two painted rocks, as well as looking for new rocks to paint, during a rainy Tuesday at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Koerner and her 8-year-old twin daughters hid two rocks in Chaffee, Missouri, before school Tuesday morning for SEMO Rocks. Koerner was hiding rocks while her daughters were in school so they can look for them over the weekend. "They love it!"...