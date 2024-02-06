Jackson's Board of Aldermen will take up next month a $39,500 proposal from a Southeast Missouri engineering firm to provide "construction phase services" for a new single-lane bridge across Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park.

"The design is done and is out to bid," said Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz, regarding a span to replace the current low-water crossing.

Peetz said the money required to build the bridge will be determined once prospective contractors return their bids with cost estimates.

Smith & Company Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, told city officials the firm will provide, assuming aldermanic assent, services to include the following:

assist the city in bidding of the job, provide a list of qualified bidders, help evaluate bids received and sit in on a preconstruction conference with the selected contractor

make periodic visits to the job site to evaluate contractor's progress

prepare change orders, if necessary, by the city

inspect materials and sample concrete and other materials as required

observe on-site operations such as excavation and backfilling, concrete pouring, bridge bent replacement, setting of the bridge, seeding and mulching and pile driving

participate in the final inspection.

Smith & Company will receive construction bids on the city's behalf with a deadline date of December 9.