A second SEMO sesquicentennial — focused on teachers

Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate two sesquicentennials this year.

SEMO's College of Education, Health and Human Studies, which houses the Educator Preparation program, is turning 150, as is the university.

According to the university's website, SEMO was founded in 1873 as a "normal school". Normal schools served as training grounds for elementary and high school teachers and were eventually referred to as "teachers colleges".

Joe Pujol, dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Studies, said education was much different when the university first started.

"Most of the rural districts had small one-room schools, and you had teachers who were certificated but they did not have college degrees," Pujol said. "For the last 75 years or more, people who wanted to be certified as educators had to go through an Educator Preparation Program, or the equivalent, to get a bachelor's degree and earn a certification with the State of Missouri."

Pujol said SEMO has built a "fantastic legacy" because the school was founded on the basis of education. He said the university has been committed to Educator Preparation programs since its beginning and will be at the forefront of what they do in the future.

Pujol said many teachers, principals and superintendents of schools in the region are SEMO graduates.

Teachers College faculty, 1923, on the occasion of the school's golden anniversary. Front row, from left, H.S. Moore, E.F. Vaeth, R.S. Douglass, Jeptha Riggs, Joseph A. Serena, O.A. Tearney, A.C. Magill and B. Fox Jr. Second row, Grace S. Wilson, Alma B. Martin, Kathleen Gillard, Christine W. Randolph, Myrtle Knepper, Sallie Garret, Edna N. Wilson, Nelle V. Carter, Martha C. Shea, Mildred Town, Esther Knehans, Ethel C. Sawyer, Roberta Newell and Marie Carroll. Third row, A.H. Hinchey, J.H. Hoover, Helen Hutchings, Laura St. Ann Keller, Sadie T. Kent, Alice LeMasters, Genevieve Yost, Agnes McCay, Adelaide LaPierre, Myra Amsden, W.E. Rolelr, E.R. Spencer, J.C. Brandt, A.S. Boucher and Marguerite Behrensmeyer. Top row, Charles Lamb, J.C. Logan, J.H. Gehrs, F.C. Courleaux, W.T. Doherty, S.A. Kruse, R.C. Kissling, H.O. Anderson, J.M. Sitze and A.W. Vaughn. Southeast Missourian archive

"SEMO's College of Education is one of the most respected programs in our state, one that public schools would not be able to function without," said Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent. "I am the product of the program and take tremendous pride in the quality of education and training I received while studying at Southeast. As a superintendent, I'm thankful for the continued partnership that we have with the college as the majority of our new hires each year come straight from SEMO."

Another SEMO alumnus, Scott Smith, superintendent of Jackson School District, agreed.

"The instruction I received from SEMO helped prepare me for my career in education. As a school administrator, I know that I can count on those graduating from SEMO to have the skills necessary to be quality educators in our classrooms at Jackson."