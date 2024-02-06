A second SEMO sesquicentennial — focused on teachers

Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate two sesquicentennials this year.
SEMO's College of Education, Health and Human Studies, which houses the Educator Preparation program, is turning 150, as is the university.
According to the university's website, SEMO was founded in 1873 as a "normal school". Normal schools served as training grounds for elementary and high school teachers and were eventually referred to as "teachers colleges".
Joe Pujol, dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Studies, said education was much different when the university first started.
"Most of the rural districts had small one-room schools, and you had teachers who were certificated but they did not have college degrees," Pujol said. "For the last 75 years or more, people who wanted to be certified as educators had to go through an Educator Preparation Program, or the equivalent, to get a bachelor's degree and earn a certification with the State of Missouri."
Pujol said SEMO has built a "fantastic legacy" because the school was founded on the basis of education. He said the university has been committed to Educator Preparation programs since its beginning and will be at the forefront of what they do in the future.
Pujol said many teachers, principals and superintendents of schools in the region are SEMO graduates.
"SEMO's College of Education is one of the most respected programs in our state, one that public schools would not be able to function without," said Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent. "I am the product of the program and take tremendous pride in the quality of education and training I received while studying at Southeast. As a superintendent, I'm thankful for the continued partnership that we have with the college as the majority of our new hires each year come straight from SEMO."
Another SEMO alumnus, Scott Smith, superintendent of Jackson School District, agreed.
"The instruction I received from SEMO helped prepare me for my career in education. As a school administrator, I know that I can count on those graduating from SEMO to have the skills necessary to be quality educators in our classrooms at Jackson."
Pujol said, even though SEMO has produced many excellent educators in its 150-year history, today, there is a nationwide teacher shortage.
"We cannot possibly, at this point in time, produce educators as fast as the demand in the field," Pujol said. "We're producing them at a pretty steady rate, but it's hard to keep up."
One way SEMO is working to produce more teachers is by helping school districts with the "Grow Your Own" program. He said the program helps put students in position so they go to SEMO and then return to their home districts.
"We've been very fortunate to have some scholarships that help us to facilitate this," Pujol noted.
Pujol said the College of Education is planning a triple celebration Thursday, April 20. He said they will not only be recognizing their sesquicentennial, but also the belated 50th anniversary of the Scully building, which houses the College of Education and the EDvolution Center.
"Belated because the 50th happened during COVID times," Pujol said. "And then we are celebrating our third Apple Distinguished School designation."
Looking forward, Pujol said one of the ways they will serve the region is through education in Instructional Technology for subjects such as computer coding and robotics as well as recording lectures and creating online lessons.
"It's becoming a very important part of what we do, and it's an important part of education these days," Pujol said. "And a lot of that is done through our EDvolution Center, which is how we achieve the Apple Distinguished School designation."
Pujol said the EDvolution Center is a nationally award-winning facility and the "envy" of other schools.
Tonya Wells, assistant vice president for Marketing and Communications, said several other SEMO colleges are celebrating milestones this year. She said the colleges of Math, Art, Music and History are celebrating 125 years. Biology will be celebrating 100 years, while Psychology, English and Communications will celebrate 75. The Computer Science, Criminal Justice, Mass Media, Construction Management and Theatre colleges will celebrate anniversaries ranging from 20 to 55 years.
