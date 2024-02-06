A second Main roundabout is in the works for Jackson

The City of Jackson is preparing to build the intersection at Shawnee Boulevard and East Main Street into a roundabout, city engineer Clint Brown confirmed Friday.

The city's board of aldermen approved a $76,000 engineering services proposal at the regular board meeting Monday, according to city documents.

Cochran Engineering's new Farmington, Missouri, office will prepare the project proposal, Brown said.

That proposal will include surveying, preliminary and final designs, along with construction documents and specifications, Brown said, and also will include multiple options for placement and design.

There's a large utility pole to consider, for example, he said.

Cochran already has been out surveying, Brown said.

The design will hopefully be ready early next year, he said, but the start date is undetermined.

"We have another intersection at Oak Hill Road and Main Street -- it's out for bid as we speak," Brown said.

A lighted traffic signal will be added to that intersection.

That project and the Missouri Department of Transportation's plan to completely rebuild exit 99, or center junction, into a diverging diamond interchange, are the priority projects, Brown said.

"MoDOT set a couple of different timelines for how long (the interchange project) could take," Brown said, noting the city is essentially waiting for MoDOT to pinpoint that schedule before making moves on the proposed roundabout.

"We obviously don't want two intersections being constructed on at the same time," Brown said. "We need to see when we can squeeze this in."

Regardless, he said, "We want the plan together and pretty much ready to bid out, so we're ready to do it," Brown said.