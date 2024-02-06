Life is often about competition.

The notion is true not only in sports but when it comes to divvying up state revenues among Missouri's 114 counties.

Lawmakers from Southeast Missouri say other parts of the Show Me State are getting greater slices of the fiscal pie.

"I think when you look at the amount of money spent in Southwest Missouri compared to our region, for example, it's an alarming difference," said Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, assistant House majority floor leader -- the no. 4 leadership position in the General Assembly's lower chamber.

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City is one of two senators who are hosting frequent breakfast meetings with legislators to discuss, among other matters, budget requests.

"We haven't banded together (before) and been decisive in our requests," said Thompson Rehder, whose senatorial district encompasses seven counties: Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott, Bollinger, Iron, Madison and Reynolds.

"Southwest Missouri has thought more regionally and we need to do the same," she added, in remarks to a Jan. 20 legislative panel at Show Me Center.

"Springfield has done a nice job of coming together and packaging their wants into a common document," said Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau, a first-year legislator who took his District 147 seat earlier this month.

"Southwest Missouri has been very successful in leveraging funds from the state for workforce development and economic development," Voss added, noting Springfield's Missouri State University "was able to secure a structural core appropriation increase a couple of years ago in addition to the same across the board increase that Southeast Missouri State and all other higher education institutions in the state received."