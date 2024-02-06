A+ scholarship program use varies by institution type

Can students enrolled at Cape College Center and Cape Girardeau School District's Career and Technology Center take advantage of the state's A+ scholarship program?

Yes and no.

The A+ program fills financial aid gaps for those who meet eligibility requirements and who are attending a public community college or vocational technical school.

Cape College Center (CCC) isn't exactly either one of those, and neither is the Career and Technology Center (CTC), and access to the scholarship program is one of the sticking points involved in the future of the college center. Cape Girardeau School District has terminated the lease for the center with the three institutions of higher learning associated with it -- Southeast Missouri State University, Three Rivers College and Mineral Area College -- and is exploring options for a new arrangement to take its place.

In recent months, Mineral Area has purchased Three Rivers's stake in the center. SEMO and Mineral Area are set to mediate an ongoing dispute regarding which institution can offer general education courses at the college center.

"The Cape College Center is operated as a consortium of multiple institutions," explained Leroy Wade, deputy commissioner of Operations for the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. "Since the center is not a public community college or a career center [area vocational technical school], students attending must be enrolled at one of those types of institutions in order to receive A+. Students enrolled in coursework offered by the Cape Girardeau Career and Technical Center, Mineral Area College or Three Rivers College would at least potentially be eligible for A+, assuming the students met the other eligibility criteria for that program."

Libby Guilliams, director of Cape Girardeau School District's Career and Technology Center, identified specific scenarios in which full-time CCC students could and could not use A+ scholarship funding.