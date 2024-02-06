Randy Martin was 5 years old when he had an experience he'd never forget.

In 1949, Martin, now 77, lived in Cape Girardeau with his mother, father and older brother, Gary. He doesn't remember much about living in Cape Girardeau besides the "muddy Mississippi," visiting his grandfather who worked on the railroad and playing in his backyard.

But one day has always stuck in his mind. May 21, 1949 -- the day a tornado left a trail of destruction through the city.

Friday marked the first time Martin had been in Cape Girardeau since shortly after the twister destroyed his family's home. He and his wife, Patti Martin, were in town for the day as their riverboat cruise docked in Cape Girardeau's riverfront.

Martin and his family lived on the second floor of a house near the Cape River Heritage Museum (where, exactly, Martin can't remember).

His father was at work the night of the tornado. Mom was at home, feeling tired. She worked at a restaurant owned by Martin's grandfather, where meringue was stacked so high on top of pies that Patti Martin recalled her still boasting about them years later.

Gary Martin, 8 at the time, wanted to see a movie at the Broadway Theatre. Mom said no.

"So, he dressed me up; put a little bow tie on and brought me to my mother, Lorraine," Martin said. "Gary said, 'Can we go to the show now?'"

So, they went to the Broadway Theatre.

What ensued after the family left home, Martin points out, is memory filtered through the eyes of his 5-year-old self.

Of course, he remembers watching cartoons. He wondered, anxiously, why the lights in the theater suddenly switched off halfway through the second cartoon.

A man came into the theater with a flashlight to warn them of the tornado. Someone said the tornado traveled near the Martins' home. They slept on the floor of a dance hall his grandfather owned that night.