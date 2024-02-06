"I really wanted to find a way to serve my country and also, at the same time, get a world-class education," said Jackson High School graduate Sam Malone.

As one of only four students from Missouri's 8th District to receive appointment to a U.S. service academy, Malone's twin priorities of service and education are powerful in their simplicity.

"The Naval Academy seemed to be the best way to achieve them," Malone reflected, adding many of his family members have taught at or attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith personally congratulated Malone on his achievement.

"Sam Malone is an outstanding young man with strong academics and leadership skills. I was impressed by Sam's passion to serve and his commitment to live by his motto of always making the most out of every opportunity that comes along. I wish Sam the best and know he will make Missouri proud as he takes this exciting -- yet challenging -- step in his pursuit of a military career," Smith said, according to a news release from the representative's office.

Malone has taken his measure of celebrity with restraint, modesty and a dose of stoicism. But beneath the calm, the young man is exhilarated.

"Mostly I feel excited. There's a little bit of nervousness going towards basic training, but that's just because it's mostly unexpected stuff that I haven't really done before. For the most part, I feel excitement for all the opportunities that I'll be able to have," Malone said.

Training

Just as students study before an exam to prepare their brains, Malone has been preparing his body. He explained that working out, already part of his regular routine, has become a habitual cornerstone. Malone's time with Jackson's cross country team has already made him a competent runner.

Malone simply explained his physical preparations.

"I'll do cardio, and then a lot of calisthenics stuff, like sit ups, push ups, planking and that kind of stuff," Malone said.

From the outside, physical fitness may seem like a peripheral concern to the typical college student. Malone, however, takes it very seriously.

"Whenever you just go to a normal college, you don't really have a requirement or expectation to be physically fit. But in the Naval Academy, the day after you report, they issue a physical readiness test. They issue them throughout the semesters as you attend. Part of your class rank is derived from how well you perform on those tests," he explained.

History

In the pursuit of a strong body, Malone has not neglected his mind; history remains one of his favorite intellectual pursuits.

"Looking back, I was always a big fan of history," Malone said.