A quick 'hello': Notre Dame theater students flash-mob downtown Cape

Thirty seconds of “Hello, Dolly!” were brought to life flash mob-style by Notre Dame Regional High School theater students Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Seven students promoted the school’s upcoming production — April 4 through 7 — by performing snippets of the classic 1964 musical at nine locations between 11:50 a.m. and 2 p.m. It concluded with a finale at Notre Dame Regional High School.

Touring performers Tuesday included seniors Nick Kelley, Kassidy Leimbach, Lily Parker; juniors Molly Sellers, Kathleen Oliver, Connor Missey; and sophomore Andrew Jedlinski.

In the full show, Parker portrays hat-shop owner Irene Molloy. Kelley plays her love interest, Cornelius Hackl.

After the group’s performance at Katy O’ Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau around 12:30 p.m., Kelley and Parker talked with the Southeast Missourian before heading to their next stop.

“I’ve done dance flash mobs, but we’ve normally had a ton of people (performing),” Parker said. “... It’s been fun to go to random places and be like, ‘Hello!’”

Kelley said patrons seemed to enjoy the group’s performance at Katy O’ Ferrell’s. Parker said she thought people were confused when the students began singing.

In the full show, Parker and Kelley sing a lot together, Parker said, so it was decided they would be paired up for the flash-mob presentations.

“I wanted to do it in costume, but part of it, we rent our costumes,” she said. “They don’t come in until a week or two before the show.”