'A prince among men': Friends and colleagues remember Jerry Beaver

"He was entirely self-sufficient. He lived life his way," local business owner Paul Dirnberger recalled of the late Jerry Beaver. "Everything he did, he did on his own, because he wanted to."

Beaver, 75, died Sunday at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

Beaver was bartending in 2004, when Dirnberger took over the Pladium bar at 1127 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

When Dirnberger asked Beaver whether he would be willing to stay on at the new D'Ladium Sports Bar, Beaver not only said "yes," he reportedly reached into his pocket and pulled out a napkin. On it, he had sketched blueprints for how the building should be remodeled.

"The only way we were gonna keep that (business) a bar was if Jerry would run it, and he immediately said 'yes' and then pulled that piece of paper out and away we went," Dirnerbeger recalled.

Beaver was known for two physical trademarks: his large mustache and a penchant for shorts and flip-flops — "even in the dead of winter," according to Dirnberger. "That was just his way."

Known mostly as "Beav," sometimes "Beaver," and rarely as "Jerry," the Cape Girardean moved from bartender to general manager when Pladium became D'Ladium.

In his new role, Beaver greeted people, checked IDs and occasionally acted as bouncer. Dirnberger explained it's expected, at some point, for a bar to eventually need the police. Yet D'Ladium has never once been compelled to summon them.

"That was because of Beaver," Dirnberger said, recalling the man's ability to keep peace in the midst of chaos.

"In a college bar, that's saying something. ... (Beaver) is the last of a breed. What better bartender can you get than one that doesn't drink? He didn't drink. I mean, he was made to be in that type of environment."

Although he could be imposing when he needed to, Beaver could also transform into a teddy bear. Several photos on Facebook depict Beaver, smiling, amid a huddle of adoring women.

"He was everybody's daddy away from home," Dirnberger recalled. "He was like a grandfather. He loved people. By November of each school year, he knew every customer's first name. His memory was that sharp. I don't know how he did it, he was just the kind of person that anybody felt totally comfortable talking to."

There has been no shortage of witness testimony to support that sentiment.