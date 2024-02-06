All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 12, 2019
A patriot returns
Retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell watches as people place flags for the Avenue of Flags for Patriot Day on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau. Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags, said this was the first time he has been able to be present for the assembly since the June motorcycle accident from which he lost a portion of his left leg. "Seeing what everybody did in my absence ... it gave me a lot of hope and courage and inspiration when I was at some pretty low points," Cantrell said.
Retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell watches as people place flags for the Avenue of Flags for Patriot Day on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau. Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags, said this was the first time he has been able to be present for the assembly since the June motorcycle accident from which he lost a portion of his left leg. "Seeing what everybody did in my absence ... it gave me a lot of hope and courage and inspiration when I was at some pretty low points," Cantrell said. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy