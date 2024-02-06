A patriot returns

Retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell watches as people place flags for the Avenue of Flags for Patriot Day on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau. Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags, said this was the first time he has been able to be present for the assembly since the June motorcycle accident from which he lost a portion of his left leg. "Seeing what everybody did in my absence ... it gave me a lot of hope and courage and inspiration when I was at some pretty low points," Cantrell said. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian